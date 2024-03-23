Actress Shannen Doherty, who has stage 4 cancer, shared an emotional message about Kate Middleton's diagnosis
Actress Shannen Doherty who has stage 4 cancer, shared an emotional message about Catherine, Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis on her Instagram. Shannen Doherty said that “Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go thru illness or life privately. The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership and plain morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children. I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy of others regardless of being in the pubic eye. And to Princes Kate, I admire your strength you’ve been under while going thru cancer.”
Shannen Doherty has been flooded with comments following her Instagram post. One fan said “I was saying the same before I even knew what was going on!! SO WRONG! ON SO MANY LEVELS I actually thought of you when I heard the news and thought to myself, I hope she follows Shannen’s story because it will give her knowledge and some strength."
Another person said: “Cancer doesn’t care if you are an unknown girl from Arkansas like myself or the Princess of wAles. A lot of people don’t care either. They will say awful things to you and about you while you’re trying to figure out how to stay alive. Blessings to Kate, to you and everyone dealing with this creepy, mean disease. May all find much-needed compassion.”
People magazine reported that “Doherty’s well-wishes for the princess came amid her own experiences living with the disease. The actress was first diagnosed with brest cancer in 2015 and underwent brain surgery and radiation in January 2023. In a November PEOPLE cover story, she shared that her cancer had spread to her bones, leaving her with the prospect of ‘another 3 to 5 years of life.”
