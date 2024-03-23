Kim Kardashian backlash over Kate Middleton comment as Blake Lively apologises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kim Kardashian is facing a backlash after making a distasteful comment about the Princess of Wales before she made her cancer diagnosis announcement. The star took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself standing next to a car with the caption “On my way to find Kate.”

Since posting the photograph, Kim Kardashian has received a mixed reaction, but following the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, fans have taken to Kim’s social media to voice their disapproval. One person said: “I hope you publicly apologise to the princess of wales,” whilst another said: “Now she’s confirmed she has cancer, are you going to take this down? It's distasteful.”

At the time of writing, Kim Kardashian’s post about the Princess of Wales still remains on her Instagram.

In the meantime, another Hollywood star, Blake Lively, has apologised for making a dig about the photo-editing controversy following the release of the family photograph of the Princess of Wales and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, that was released on Mother’s Day in the UK.

The 36 year old actress took aim at the photograph when she promoted her own drinks range on Instagram and wrote: “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

Following the Princess of Wales’s announcement about her cancer diagnosis, Blake Lively took to her Instagram stories to say “I’m sure no-one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this.

“I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy and, oh man, that post has me mortified today.”