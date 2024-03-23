Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the Princess of Wales revealed that she is having cancer treatment, her younger brother James Middleton shared his thoughts on Instagram. He said that “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

James Middleton has been flooded with comments following his post about his sister. One fan said that “It must be so comforting for your sister to know she has a wonderful support system in her family. Anyone who’s been touched by cancer in some way knows how it affects the entire family, so I’m sending you all good thoughts and to your sister, healing thoughts.”

Another person said that “We are standing with your family in this situation and are surrounding you with our love and our prayers for a triumphant and full healing for Kate. The World needs this great lady and we now fight the good fight with you-for this, on our knees!”

James Middleton has been very open in the past about how his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, Catherine and sister Pippa have helped him overcome clinical depression. He has previously said that “I am very lucky that they were willing to be involved and understood that it’s a process, there’s no quick fix to it.”

James Middleton also said that “My sisters came to some of my therapy sessions. They’ve always been there during difficult times and they were at my side during the hardest of times as well. For that, I am forever grateful.”