James Middleton, the brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales has revealed on his Instagram that he has written a book about how his dog Ella saved his life. On his Instagram he wrote: “I’m so excited to announce I’ve written a book about my dear Ella. Many of you have asked me over the years if I would ever write a book, when Ella passed I started writing all of our adventures and memories down as a way of processing the grief. I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinic depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally. I know many of you have your own Ella’s or might be in need of one now and I hope this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection, and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care of always looking after us in return.

James Middleton then goes on to say that “You can pre-order the book now and released on 26th September-the link on where to buy is in my bio (and yes signed copies are available. I cannot wait to share it with you…

Since posting, James had nearly 400 comments, one Instagram follower said: “Well done James, you must be incredibly proud of beautiful Ella and sharing your wonderful time together, animals are certainly a gift in our lives,” whilst another said: “Dogs definitely have a special place in our hearts, so glad you are feeling stronger now.”

In 2023, James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet welcomed their first child together, the couple got engaged in September 2019 but were forced to delay their wedding ceremony twice because of Covid. They finally wed in Bormes-les-Mimosas in Provence in 2021. When the couple got engaged, Alizee’s father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, told the Daily Mail that “James is a very charming man. I am very happy that Alizee is together with James. I know she is very happy. We keep our fingers crossed for them.”