Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent well-wishes to the Princess of Wales following her announcement revealing she is being treated for cancer. In a statement released to US Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The source also said that the family “wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about (it). They aren’t revealing what type of cancer it is.”

In a personal pre-recorded video message published on social media, the mum-of-three said the planned abdominal surgery she underwent in January was successful and it was initially thought her condition was non-cancerous. However tests after the operation found cancer had been present, she said, adding: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown their support to Kate Middleton amid her cancer battle

She said doctors had advised her to have a course of preventative chemotherapy and she is currently in the early stages of that treatment. She said: "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment... But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits." She described having her husband Prince William by her side as a "great source of comfort and reassurance". She added: "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you - it means much to us both."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The princess's chemotherapy began in late February, although it is unclear when it will end and what stage the cancer is. Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for planned abdominal surgery. She left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private. She has not been seen in public for weeks, other than being spotted in her mother's car, being driven next to Prince William last week, and the latest - being filmed carrying a shopping bag and walking swiftly from a farm shop with her husband - the first footage of her since her surgery in January.

The future Queen is the third royal member to have been diagnosed with cancer. On February 5, King Charles III was diagnosed with 'a form of' cancer, which came days after the King returned from hospital after receiving a 'corrective procedure' treatment for an enlarged prostate, which was previously described as 'benign'.