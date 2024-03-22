Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess of Wales revealed this evening (March 22) that she is being treated for cancer. The news comes following months of speculation over her health and when she might return to public duties.

Following surgery in January, it was announced the princess would be stepping back from her work in order to recover and would be back after Easter. Since then, a social media storm has blown up with wild conspiracy theories circulating.

Kensington Palace has now said that Kate had major abdominal surgery and that surgery was successful. At the time of surgery, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer, however, post-operative tests found cancer had been present and Kate has now begun a course of preventative chemotherapy.

In a pre-recorded video message given by Kate and released at 6pm, the 42-year-old mother of three revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer telling other people battling the disease “you are not alone”. She said: “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kensington Palace also released a statement. A spokesperson said: “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

The Princess of Wales recording her message announcing that following her abdominal surgery in January "tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

Kate was seen in public with her family on Christmas Day 2023, before undergoing surgery weeks later. The palace spokesperson added: “Their Royal Highnesses understand the interest this update will generate and are grateful for the public support they have received throughout this period.

“Kensington Palace will provide information, when the time is right, and the princess is able to restart work and her duties. In the meantime, we would ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”

A running commentary on Kate’s health is not expected to give her time, space and privacy to fully recover, however, it is likely the Prince of Wales will carry out engagements when their children return to school after the Easter holidays.