Kate Middleton: probe launched after claims staff at The London Clinic breached Princess of Wales' private medical record
and live on Freeview channel 276
A hospital has launched an investigation following claims that staff attempted to view the private medical records of Catherine, Princess of Wales without permission.
At least one member of staff is reported to have attempted to access the data at The London Clinic. Kate was admitted to the hospital in January for abdominal surgery, with her remaining out of the public eye during her recovery.
In a statement to The Mirror, which first reported the data breach claims, The London Clinic said: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”
The alleged incident has been reported to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which has launched a separate investigation alongside The London Clinic's probe. In a statement, the ICO said: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."
Is is believed that the health facility told Kensington Palace immediately after the apparent data breach was found. The palace has not commented on the data breach claims directly, only saying in a statement: "This is a matter for The London Clinic." Kate was reportedly seen out and about for the first time since her surgery two months ago, when footage of herself and her husband, Prince William, walking outside a Windsor farm shop was published by The Sun. Nelson Silva, who filmed the footage, told the newspaper that theories about Kate were "delusional".
He said: “I’m not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I’m just confused how exactly they can continue. This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation.”
It comes amid intense public scrutiny over the Princess's whereabouts and wellbeing after conspiracy theories spread like wildfire online. These theories ignited after an image of the Princess of Wales and her children was posted to the Kensington Royal social media accounts to celebrate Mother's Day.
The image, which showed Kate flanked by her three children, was immediately flagged as suspicious on social media after multiple editing errors were pointed out. The controversy led to some of the world's biggest news agencies, including AFP, Reuters and PA, issuing a 'kill order' on the image, instructing clients not to use the image, while it helped to fuel further conspiracies and theories over Kate's situation. The Princess later apologised for the situation, admitting that she did edit the image.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.