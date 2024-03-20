Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A hospital has launched an investigation following claims that staff attempted to view the private medical records of Catherine, Princess of Wales without permission.

At least one member of staff is reported to have attempted to access the data at The London Clinic. Kate was admitted to the hospital in January for abdominal surgery, with her remaining out of the public eye during her recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to The Mirror, which first reported the data breach claims, The London Clinic said: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”

The alleged incident has been reported to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which has launched a separate investigation alongside The London Clinic's probe. In a statement, the ICO said: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."

Is is believed that the health facility told Kensington Palace immediately after the apparent data breach was found. The palace has not commented on the data breach claims directly, only saying in a statement: "This is a matter for The London Clinic." Kate was reportedly seen out and about for the first time since her surgery two months ago, when footage of herself and her husband, Prince William, walking outside a Windsor farm shop was published by The Sun. Nelson Silva, who filmed the footage, told the newspaper that theories about Kate were "delusional".

He said: “I’m not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I’m just confused how exactly they can continue. This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes amid intense public scrutiny over the Princess's whereabouts and wellbeing after conspiracy theories spread like wildfire online. These theories ignited after an image of the Princess of Wales and her children was posted to the Kensington Royal social media accounts to celebrate Mother's Day.