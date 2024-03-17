Kate Middleton news: Kim Kardashian slammed for 'idiotic' comment on Princess of Wales as royal announcement rumours mount
Kim Kardashian has been slammed for her comment on Kate Middleton’s absence as conspiracies swirl on what has happened to the Princess of Wales. In January, Kensington Palace announced that Kate would be taking several months away from the spotlight after undergoing abdominal surgery.
However, fuel was added to the rumours when Kate shared a photo of her with her three children for Mother’s Day that had been heavily edited. Image metadata said the photograph had been edited on Adobe Photoshop. The palace refused to reissue the original unedited photograph of Kate and her children.
Kim Kardashian, 43, received backlash and praise after writing a cheeky caption on her new Instagram post mocking the Princess of Wales’ mysterious disappearance. She captioned her latest Instagram post, which includes photos of her posing beside a car, saying: “On my way to go find Kate.”
Some users were not impressed with her post. One user wrote: ‘“What a f*****g idiotic caption.” While another user named Graceofherstyle said: “Not you trolling Kimmie, Kate probably going through hell.”
Others laughed at the caption. One user said: “The world is divided into two groups. Those who are living for and those who are loathing this caption. Kimberly is mother for this caption.” While another wrote: “I’m f*****g dying at the caption.”
Kim’s post came just hours after actress Blake Lively mocked Kate’s absence to promote her drinks brand. Alongside campaign photos, the Gossip Girl star wrote: “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA.” The brand’s account then commented: “Haters will say it’s photoshop” seemingly referring to Kate’s photo editing scandal.
Today (Sunday 17 March) Kate is set to be honoured by three cheers at a St Patrick's Day parade. The Princess of Wales is missing the event at the Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, for the first time in seven years. She has attended every other parade since 2012.
In light of Kate's absence, the soldiers are going to honour her with three cheers as their parade draws to a close, People reports. Prince William will also not be attending the parade.
Last night (Saturday 16 March) a rumour spread across X, formerly Twitter, that the BBC has been primed by the Palace to expect a royal announcement "in the next 72 hours". However, nothing has been confirmed by either side. While the British media has stayed quiet, foreign titles have reported the speculation.
The last time a similar announcement was rumoured, on Monday, February 5, at 6pm it was revealed that King Charles has cancer. The Princess of Wales had already undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic at that point, with the operation carried out on January 16, but details of her condition have not been released. She is not due to return to royal duties until after Easter. Kensington Palace has declined to comment.
