Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Princess Kate will be honoured by three cheers at a St Patrick's Day parade today (Sunday 17 March) as she continues to rest after her surgery. Kate, 42, is missing the event at the Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, for the first time in seven years. She has attended every other parade since 2012.

In light of Kate's absence, the soldiers are going to honour her with three cheers as their parade draws to a close, People reports. Prince William will also not be attending the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes amid speculation on where Princess Kate is as she has now been out of the public eye since the Christmas service in Sandringham in December last year. It was revealed in January she had been admitted to The London Clinic for a "major planned abdominal surgery".

Kensington Palace said at the time Kate was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. However, rumours were sparked over the princess' health when William pulled out of a memorial service last month due to a "personal matter".

Kate Middleton is set to be honoured by three cheers today at a St Patrick's Day parade as the Princess of Wales will miss the event for the first time in seven years. (Photo: Getty Images)

Fans were then overjoyed when Kate posted a heart-warming picture with her children on Mother's Day but experts soon revealed that the picture had been edited - and it was removed shortly after. Kate apologised in a statement which read: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Image metadata said the photograph had been edited on Adobe Photoshop. The palace refused to reissue the original unedited photograph of Kate and her children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad