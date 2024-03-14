Prince William pays tribute to his wife whilst visiting a youth group in London
and live on Freeview channel 276
Prince William is set to make a special appearance at the Diana Legacy award tonight (March 14) and his brother Prince Harry is due to make a virtual appearance by joining a video call with the winners. Earlier today, he visited the WEST centre in Shepherd’s Bush, west London. The words WEST stands for Where Everyone Sticks Together, and the name was chosen by the children who use the facility, which doesn’t officially open until April.
Whilst he was at the centre, Prince William not only played basketball but also played pool with the children. He also decorated biscuits during the visit, and during this activity, he paid tribute to his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, by saying, “My wife is the arty one.”
In a statement earlier this week, Kate Middleton apologised for the confusion over the photograph that was originally released of her and children, taken by Prince William, for Mother’s Day. The 42-year old said in a statement that “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.
“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.
“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”
Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales was photographed leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William, she was attending a private appointment. The Prince of Wales attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey that day.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently broken their silence on the photo editing scandal, and denied that insiders in their camp have been briefing them on how they would have handled the situation. When a story appeared in Page Six's gossip column, quoting "sources close to Meghan Markle and Price Harry," saying: "This isn't a mistke that Meghan would ever make... she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail," a spokesman from the couple's Archewell Foundation told Newsweek: "With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.