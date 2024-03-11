Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All eyes will be on Westminster Abbey later today, where senior royals Queen Camilla and Prince William will be among those representing the Royal Family.

Prince William's appearance is set to draw attention following the controversy surrounding the altered image of his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales and the couple's three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. The image was released on the royal couple's official social media accounts as part of a Mother's Day message on Sunday, March 10, but raised eyebrows over numerous editing errors that contributed to online speculation and conspiracy theories.

Kate issued an apology in which she admitted to "occasionally experimenting with editing", adding that she wanted to "express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused". However, Kensington Palace has declined to release the unedited photograph, leaving questions for some.

Prince William is due to appear at Westminster Abbey this afternoon for the annual Commonwealth Day service. Queen Camilla will also be in attendance, while King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for his cancer diagnosis, has pre-recorded an address for the service. The Princess of Wales will also not be in attendance, with Kensington Palace previously stating that she would be returning to the royal schedule after Easter.

Speaking previously of speculation over his wife's whereabouts and wellbeing, a spokesperson for Prince William told People Magazine that he was focusing "on his work and not on social media". He has not spoken out publicly since the controversy surrounding the altered Mother's Day image.

The service is due to take place at 2.15pm at the central London venue. It will be followed by a reception at Marlborough House. Other royal scheduled to attend the day include the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

