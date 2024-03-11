Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The controversy over an allegedly doctored photograph of the Princess of Wales and hr children released on Mother's Day continues after UK news agency PA became the sixth agency to announce it was withdrawing the image from its picture service.

It comes after foreign news agencies such as AP, Reuters, Getty and AFP all issued a 'kill order' on the image, in which outlets were asked not to use the image in editorial coverage due to alleged "manipulation" of the photograph. PA previously said that it would not be killing the image until it had received clarification from Kensington Palace, which has as of yet declined to comment on the controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the UK-based news agency said: “Like other news agencies, PA Media issued the handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children in good faith yesterday. We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales with her children from left Prince Louis, Prince George and Charlotte. The picture was released on March 10, 2024, Mother's Day, but later pulled by several picture agencies after concerns over digital doctoring of Kate Middleton's image. It was credited to William, the Prince of Wales Picture from The Prince and Princess of Wales X account @KensingtonRoyal

The image, which shows Kate flanked by her three children spread on social media after users pointed out several alleged examples of faulty photo editing, with some even accusing the palace of releasing an "AI-generated" image. It has fuelled online speculation over the Princess of Wales' wellbeing and whereabout following her abdominal surgery in January.