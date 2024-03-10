Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince William is focussed "on his work and not on social media" as speculation regarding the health of Kate Middleton continues online.

The comment came amid speculation online as to the Princess of Wales' health after she underwent surgery in January. Social media has seen dozens of conspiracy theories shared regarding the princess' health and whereabouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity gossip website, TMZ, last week shared photographs of the 42-year-old in a 4x4 near Windsor with her mother, Carole Middleton. People magazine said a spokesperson for Prince William told them his "focus is on his work and not on social media" when asked about the online speculation.

Meanwhile Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, discussed the royal family during his stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house, on ITV, talking about Meghan and Harry, saying the prince 'threw his family under the bus'.

Kate Middleton wowed in a recycled Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards

"Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think was there – and rewrote the history and saying how unhappy he was. And I just don’t think that’s fair," he said, discussing Meghan's arrival.