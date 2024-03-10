Kate Middleton: Prince William speaks out about social media speculation on wife's health
Prince William is focussed "on his work and not on social media" as speculation regarding the health of Kate Middleton continues online.
The comment came amid speculation online as to the Princess of Wales' health after she underwent surgery in January. Social media has seen dozens of conspiracy theories shared regarding the princess' health and whereabouts.
Celebrity gossip website, TMZ, last week shared photographs of the 42-year-old in a 4x4 near Windsor with her mother, Carole Middleton. People magazine said a spokesperson for Prince William told them his "focus is on his work and not on social media" when asked about the online speculation.
Meanwhile Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, discussed the royal family during his stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house, on ITV, talking about Meghan and Harry, saying the prince 'threw his family under the bus'.
"Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think was there – and rewrote the history and saying how unhappy he was. And I just don’t think that’s fair," he said, discussing Meghan's arrival.
"You can’t throw your family under the bus, write books about it, and then expect to be invited around for Christmas."
