In recent days, Prince William attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London alongside Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family and also attended the private funeral of Thomas Kingston, the late husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, which took place at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace in London. The Princess of Wales was also pictured leaving Windsor alongside Prince William following the controversy over a Mother’s Day photograph that Kate Middleton revealed she had edited.

Prince William is due to be the guest of honour at The Diana Legacy Award ceremony which is taking place tomorrow on the 14 March 2024. The Diana Award’s Instagram revealed on their Instagram that “We are delighted to announce that HRH The Prince of Wales will be joining us as our guest of honour at The Legacy Award Ceremony, taking place on Thursday 14 March 2024, and will present the Award to each of our recipients!”

The Legacy Award was launched in 2017 to not only celebrate the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s legacy but to also (according to their website) ‘inspire a new generation of young people to service their communities.’ They organise several programmes, such as ‘Award and Development, ‘Anti-Bullying,’ ‘Mentoring’ and ‘Young Changemakers’ which is a programme ‘set to change the inequalities in mental health experienced by young people from radicalised communities.’

Is Prince Harry set to attend The Diana Legacy Award Ceremony?

Prince Harry has not indicated that he will be attending the ceremony. In 2023, the brothers both appeared, separately in the virtual ceremony. Prince Harry appeared alongside Vee Kativhu, a 2021 Diana and Legacy Award recipient and said “Sometimes it’s easy to question one’s ability to make a difference.” He went on to say “Your point about change for the better as a collective force is so important. When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone - each one of us has the ability to create a more equitable world.”

In 2019, Prince Harry gave an emotional speech about his late mother at the Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit at The Banking Hall on what would have been the 58th birthday of Princess Diana. “My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many, without realising the impact she would have on so many lives.” He went on to say “You don’t have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model. In fact, it’s equally valuable if you’re not because it’s more relatable.”

Will Catherine, Princess of Wales be attending The Diana Legacy Ceremony?

At present, Catherine, Princess of Wales is not expected to attend any royal duties until at least Easter.

