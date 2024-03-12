Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funeral ceremony for Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has been held privately. Around 140 friends and family of the financier, gathered at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London following a reception, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales, the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were among those present, alongside Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston's family.

Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, died aged 45. (Credit: Getty Images)

Mr Kingston, died his parents' home in the Cotswolds from a "catastrophic head injury" on Sunday evening (February 25) with a gun found near his body. Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious and there was no other party involved.

Lady Gabriella is the second cousin to the King, who is being treated for cancer. The monarch was not present and the Queen is understood to have had an engagement at Buckingham Palace.