Thomas Kingston death: Private funeral held for Lady Gabriella's husband who died at 45
The funeral ceremony for Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has been held privately. Around 140 friends and family of the financier, gathered at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London following a reception, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The Prince of Wales, the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were among those present, alongside Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston's family.
Mr Kingston, died his parents' home in the Cotswolds from a "catastrophic head injury" on Sunday evening (February 25) with a gun found near his body. Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious and there was no other party involved.
Lady Gabriella is the second cousin to the King, who is being treated for cancer. The monarch was not present and the Queen is understood to have had an engagement at Buckingham Palace.
Mr Kingston's death was described as a "great shock to the whole family". An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned on March 1.
