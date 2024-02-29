Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest will be held following the death of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent. The 45-year-old was found unresponsive at a property in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening (February 25).

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and there was no other party involved. Gloucestershire Coroner's Court has announced that an inquest into Mr Kingston's death will begin on Friday, March 1. Ms Katy Skerrett is set to lead the inquest.

Mr Kingston's death was described as a "great shock to the whole family" in a statement from family. A statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”