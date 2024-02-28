Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The royal family is in mourning following the death of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Kingston was found dead at a home in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening (February 25) after emergency services responded to a call just after 6pm. He was 45 years old at the time of his death, which is not believed to be suspicious. But who did Kingston call family - and what did he do for work? He's everything you need to know.

Who was Thomas Kingston's wife?

Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor on May 18, 2019, with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in attendance. Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, having been 18th in line to the throne at her birth in 1981. She has since moved to 56th in line.

Lady Gabriella is a writer and works as a contributing editor. She has written for various outlets including London Magazine.

The pair were seen together as recent as Wednesday, February 21, at an event at the National gallery in London. According to the Daily Mail, both Kingston and Lady Gabriella were described as "happy", "positive" and "chatty" by onlookers at the event.

Thomas Kingston once dated Pippa Middleton before his marriage to Lady Gabriella Windsor. (Credit: Getty Images)

Previously, Kingston dated Pippa Middleton, sister of the then-future Princess of Wales. The pair dated until 2011, remaining friends thereafter and into his romance with Lady Gabriella.

What did Thomas Kingston do for work?

Kingston, who graduated from University of Bristol with a degree in economic history, worked in finance at the time of his death, having most recently been appointed as a director of Devonport Capital. According to Kingston's biographical information on Devonport Capital's website, he previously worked for the Foreign Office.

During his time at the Foreign Office, Kingston worked as a hostage negotiator. In 2003, he was appointed a project manager for a "government-sponsored conflict resolution project in Iraq".

Who are Thomas Kingston's parents?

Kingston is survived by his parents, lawyer William Martin Kingston KC and Jill Mary Kingston, as well as his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray. Lady Gabriella is said to be being supported by the Royal Household following her husband's death, despite not being a working royal.