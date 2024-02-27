Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston after their wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019. Picture: Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died aged 45, Buckingham Palace has announced.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

A statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Mr Kingston was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday (February 25) evening. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.