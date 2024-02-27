Dayle Keen has died aged 33. (YouTube)

Ice Hockey side Coventry Blaze have announced the death of popular assistant coach Dayle Keen at the age of 33.

A statement from the club released on Tuesday 27 February read: “The Coventry Blaze are devastated after receiving the news that Assistant Coach Dayle Keen, affectionately known as Keenon, passed away on Monday whilst in Scotland.

“Keeno, 33, has been an integral part of the Blaze team since 2018, and the whole organisation is shocked by his sudden death. Our thoughts are with Keeno’s family, his children, and many friends at this very sad time. We know that this news will be difficult for many to process, and we kindly ask that anyone struggling seek the support needed.”

Keen has enjoyed a successful career in Ice Hockey. Before he started coaching, he played for Solway Sharks and Kilmarnock Storm. After stints with Basingstoke Bison's juniors and Sheffield Steeldogs in the English Premier Ice Hockey League, he joined Coventry Blaze in the Elite League in 2018 as skills coach.

Keen worked as assistant coach of the men's Great Britain Under-20s and was part of two silver medal-winning teams in 2020 and 2023.

The Great Britain national team and Ice Hockey UK also said they were devastated by the news and described Mr Keen as "a popular character throughout UK hockey, much loved by everyone across the country especially in the GB set-up and his domestic club, Coventry Blaze.”

They added he had "a positive impact on everyone he met and lit up a room with his wit and humour.”

Tributes have continued to pour in on social media following the news of his death. Hull Reckitt Seahawks posted: “The Hull Reckitt Seahawks are devastated to hear of the passing of Coventry Blaze Assistant coach Dayle Keen known as ‘Keeno’ by most. Our thoughts and love are with his family, friends and everyone affected by this awful news. RIP, Keeno.”