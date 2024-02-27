Blackburn host Newcastle in tonight's FA Cup clash

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists that his side can still have a ‘very special’ season as they make the trip to Ewood Park to take on Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers.

After qualifying for the Champions League last season, Newcastle have struggled to find the same consistency this term. A mixture of injuries and poor form leaves the Magpies 10th in the Premier League and 10 points adrift of the Champions League spaces. Howe’s men are in desperate need of a good cup run to lift the mood around the Toon after a demoralising 4-1 defeat to Arsenal last time out.

Their opponents Blackburn also enter the game on poor form. The Lancashire side narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season, but now find themselves well below target in 16th place. John Eustace is targeting his first win as Blackburn boss after replacing former Magpies striker Jon Dahl Tomasson in the Ewood Park dugout.

The FA Cup match marks a huge opportunity for both clubs to rescue their season. Ahead of kick-off we take a look at team news from both teams and how you can follow all of the action.

When is Blackburn vs Newcastle?

Blackburn Rovers will host Newcastle United tonight at 7.45pm in one of the standout games of the FA Cup fifth round as both clubs aim to secure their spot in the quarter-final draw.

The last meeting between the two sides came in the League Cup back in September 2020. Steve Bruce’s Newcastle secured a 1-0 victory on that occasion with Ryan Fraser’s first half winner deciding the contest.

The two team’s also played out an entertaining six-goal thriller in their last FA Cup meeting back in January 2019. Goals from Sean Longstaff, Callum Roberts, Joselu and Ayoze Perez were enough to secure a 4-2 victory in extra time for the Magpies with Adam Armstrong and Darragh Lenihan scoring for Rovers.

How to watch Blackburn vs Newcastle

Blackburn’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One. Build-up to the game with Gary Lineker and former Blackburn and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer will begin at 7.30pm. Matchday commentary will be provided by Guy Mowbray.

Will VAR be used?

For better or worse, VAR has become a regular part of football in the Premier League. However, FA Cup rules state that VAR can only be used at Premier League venues and therefore it will not be used during this game.

FA Cup rules also state that there are no replays from the fifth round onwords. Therefore if the score is level after extra time, the game will be decided by extra time, and if needed, penalties.

Team news

Newcastle United are yet to make a public decision over the inclusion of Martin Dubravka, who missed last weekend’s defeat with illness. Elliot Anderson, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Callum Wilson and the suspended Sandro Tonali all miss out, but there’s optimism over both Alexander Isak and Joe Willock after their return against Arsenal.