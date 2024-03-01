Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, died from “traumatic head wound” and a gun was found near to his body in an outbuilding at his parent’s home in the Cotswolds, an inquest opening at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court heard.

The 45-year-old was found unresponsive at a property in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening (February 25). Police are not treating the death as suspicious and there was no other party involved.

Opening the inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Katy Skerrett said, before the incident, Mr Kingston was visiting his parents' home in the Costwolds on Sunday, February 25 where he had lunch with his parents.

She said: "His father went out to walk the dogs. On his return Mr Kingston was not in the house and after approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him. His father forced entry on a locked out building when no reply could be gained.

"He found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious. A post mortem has been undertaken by Dr Jones, a consultant histopathologist, and a provisional cause of death has been given as 1a traumatic wound to head."

Mr Kingston's death was described as a "great shock to the whole family" in a statement from family. A statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Lady Gabriella, who is 56th in line to the throne, is being supported by the Royal household following her husband's passing. Following the announcement of his death, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”