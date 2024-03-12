Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg defends Kate Middleton over editing photograph, what did she say?
Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has fiercely defended Kate Middleton over editing the mother’s day photograph that was released. Yesterday, Catherine, Princess of Wales admitted to editing the photograph and in a statement on the @KensingtonRoyal page on X (formerly Twitter), the Princess of Wales said that ““Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.” The Princess of Wales, signed the statement C, for Catherine.
On Monday 11 March, Whoopi Goldberg appeared on the US show ‘The View’ (Whoopi Goldberg is a host on it) and said regarding the photograph that “I’m sorry, I know very few people who don’t manipulate their own photos. I mean all your gotta do is swipe. Those editors swipe. Gold knows people look how those photos look.” When Whoopi Goldberg’s co-host Sara Haines said that there is a difference between ‘filtering’ and Photoshopping a picture, Whoopi then said, “She’s doing the same thing, she’s doing the same thing.”
Whoopi also said that “You know what, I have to tell you, she may be the future queen, she’s still an amateur photographer.” Page Six reported that “The ‘Ghost’ actress then turned to her co-hosts and sarcastically said: “I’m sure that none of you have ever tampered with your (photos).”
After the Princess of Wales released the statement, she was pictured leaving Windsor Castle with her husband. The Prince of Wales attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 11 March alongside Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.