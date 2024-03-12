Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has fiercely defended Kate Middleton over editing the mother’s day photograph that was released. Yesterday, Catherine, Princess of Wales admitted to editing the photograph and in a statement on the @KensingtonRoyal page on X (formerly Twitter), the Princess of Wales said that ““Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.” The Princess of Wales, signed the statement C, for Catherine.

On Monday 11 March, Whoopi Goldberg appeared on the US show ‘The View’ (Whoopi Goldberg is a host on it) and said regarding the photograph that “I’m sorry, I know very few people who don’t manipulate their own photos. I mean all your gotta do is swipe. Those editors swipe. Gold knows people look how those photos look.” When Whoopi Goldberg’s co-host Sara Haines said that there is a difference between ‘filtering’ and Photoshopping a picture, Whoopi then said, “She’s doing the same thing, she’s doing the same thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whoopi also said that “You know what, I have to tell you, she may be the future queen, she’s still an amateur photographer.” Page Six reported that “The ‘Ghost’ actress then turned to her co-hosts and sarcastically said: “I’m sure that none of you have ever tampered with your (photos).”