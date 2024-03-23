Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the news that Catherine, Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, she along with her husband, the Prince of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will need the support of their royal nanny Maria Borrallo more than ever.

In her video message, Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that it “has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family but I have had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful.” The Princess of Wales said that after following tests after her abdominal surgery, it was discovered that cancer had been present. She revealed, “This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The couple’s royal nanny Maria (full name Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo) has been working with the Prince and Princess of Wales since 2014, having trained at the prestigious Norland College in Bath. According to the college's website, “Founded in 1892 by educational pioneer Emily Ward, Norland was the first educational establishment to offer any kind of childcare training. Emily Ward recognised the need for early years childcare to be more structured, centred around the child, loving and nurturing.”

When she left hospital after 14 days to recover at home in late January, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that “Kate has obviously had significant surgery. As a hands-on mother when possible, she will need to rest as much as she can.”

“This means she will rely on Maria a great deal in the coming weeks and maybe months.