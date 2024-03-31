Love Island: All Stars contestants Geordia Steel and Tobey Aromolaran. (Picture: ITV)

Reality star Georgia Steel has said her family and friends received death threats while she was on Love Island: All Stars.

The 26-year-old featured on the fourth series of the hit ITV dating show in 2018 and returned for the All Stars version in January where she placed fourth in her couple with islander Toby Aromolaran. During her time on the show a statement was posted to her Instagram which said Steel had been subject to "vile threats and nasty messages".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the online trolling to Sky News, Steel said: "I don’t think anyone can kind of prepare you for that. You don’t really know how to process that if I’m honest, you’re quite scared, you don’t know if the whole world hates you.

"I felt like everyone hated me. My family and my friends, they had death threats; my mum got messages [like] ‘how could you raise a girl like this?’

"Yeah, which is awful, because like in reality - I just want to make the people that support and love me proud."

Steel found herself under fire for her behaviour on the show after several clips showing her connections with the different contestants were played during the PDA awards - sparking criticism online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the trolls, she added: "Would you really say it to their face? And also would you be happy if the consequences were really bad? It could just take that one comment that tips someone over the edge."