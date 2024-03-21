Singer and former 'Love Island' reality TV star Wes Nelson will perform on the main stage at Godiva Festival 2024 on Saturday July 6. Photo by Getty Images.

'Love Island' reality TV star turned musician Wes Nelson will take to the stage at this year's Godiva Festival.

The television personality launched a music career after starring on the hugely popular ITV dating show in 2018.

It has been announced that Nelson, aged 26, will join the acts on the main stage at Coventary's annual three-day music festival on Saturday July 6 at the War Memorial Park. Nelson, who has also appeared on other reality TV shows 'Dancing On Ice', 'The Games', 'X Factor: Celebrity' and 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins', launched a music career in August 2020.

His debut single was called 'See Nobody' and his other songs include 'Nice to Meet Ya', 'Fly Away' and 'Forever'. The singer will join the Saturday line-up, which is being headlined by Paloma Faith. Other acts confirmed to headline what is the 25th year of the annual festival include The Verve's Richard Ashcroft, Sam Ryder and Beverley Knight.

Nelson came fourth on his series of Love Island in 2018. He left the villa with then girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson, but the pair split amicably the next year. The news of Nelson's appearance came on the official Godiva Festival X page yesterday (Wednesday March 20). The post read: "NEW ARTIST ALERT - Please welcome Wes Nelson to your 2024 line-up! Catch him lighting up the Main Stage on Saturday 6 July with our other unreal Saturday artists. He’ll be bringing us those summer vibes."