Coronation Street's Tina O’Brien is back to work as normal following street brawl outside her home
Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien best known for playing Sarah Platt/Barlow on the soap has reportedly returned to work as normal following an ‘unprovoked incident’ outside her home.
In a video obtained by The Sun a woman believed to be the soap actress, 40, was seen involved in a scuffle outside her home, after trying to break up a fight between multiple girls. A representative issued a statement saying: “Tina was the victim of an unprovoked incident outside her home which she has reported to the police.”
A parent of one of the girls who appeared to be defended in the video spoke to the publication and said: "Tina has been pretty brave in stepping in," adding “Tina is only little herself and she was defending my daughter, so I am extremely grateful to her."
Despite some media outlets reporting Tina O’Brien was in crisis talks with the ITV Coronation Street bosses. The actress has returned to work and social media. Taking to Instagram Tina O’Brien shared a picture on her Instagram stories of a beautiful day and the Coronation Street set. She captioned the image “Sunny Street” with a sun emoji.
Tina is married to marry fitness trainer Adam Crofts (2011) and they have a son together. She also shares a teenage daughter with ex boyfriend Ryan Thomas.
