Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien has reportedly been caught on camera brawling with a group of teenage girls outside her Manchester home.

The actress, who plays Sarah Barlow on the ITV soap, is said to have been attempting to break up a fight between the girls on Friday evening (March 15) in the affluent Greater Manchester suburb of Bramhall, near Stockport. However, in footage obtained by The Sun, she was allegedly seen being punched by the girls as well as having her hair pulled before landing blows herself.

Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Barlow on Coronation Steet, has reportedly been caught on video fighting with teenage girls outside her Manchester home. (Credit: Getty Images)

A source told the newspaper: “Tina came out to break things up — but ended up joining in. At one point, it ended up three-on-one with Tina and two girls against this other lass.

“She was throwing punches and also took a few blows herself. Watching her on Coronation Street, you wouldn’t think in a million years she’d get involved in something like this, especially in such a public place.”

O'Brien is said to have been left "deeply disturbed" by the incident, with a source close to the actress saying that the trouble outside her home had been happening for some time. The said: “Tina has been plagued by problems near her house and, on this occasion, came out to try to deal with it. Some girls travelled to her road and were close to her house so she felt she was defending herself and her home.”

Police have been contacted about the incident. A spokesperson for Great Manchester Police said: “Officers are investigating reports of an assault in Stockport between 8pm and 9pm on 15 March.”