Great news for Coronation Street fans as Tony Maudsley, better known to viewers as George Shuttleworth, has reportedly signed a contract to stay with the ITV soap for another year.

George first arrived in Weatherfield back in 2020 following the death of his father Archie - who was the resident undertaker - George stepped into his father's role and moved the business to Victoria Street. He has since got into a romantic relationship with Eileen Grimshaw and taken her son Todd under his wing. Sister Glenda has also joined the ITV soap two years ago.

Actor Tony Maudsley, also known for playing the hilarious hairdresser Kenneth Du Bekein Benidorm shared the news on X. He wrote: “Woo Hooo!!! That's me (and George) staying on at @itvcorrie till at least July 2025 and I couldn't be happier. As they say...if it ain't broke, don't fix it!”

Fans of the soap were quick to comment on the post. One person suggested: "They need to do another travel special…..maybe the street goes on a holiday to…erm ... .maybe Benidorm.” Another added: “Fabulous news it means you can leave Kenneth’s hot pants in the back of the wardrobe. Great character played by a great actor a real Corrie asset.”

