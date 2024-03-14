Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity Big Brother fans watched as Coronation Street actor Colson Smith broke down in tears on Wednesday night's episode.

The contestants had to play a ‘harmless’ game where they each had to pick out a jelly bean from a bowl and eat it - and reveal if the flavour was sweet or sour. If it was sweet they could pick a nice question to ask a fellow housemate and if it was sour they had to choose a mean question.

After picking a ‘chilli pepper’ flavoured jelly bean Levi Roots was asked to name the most boring housemate. He said Colson but then explained his opinion of the actor after getting to know him over the past few days.

The actor who plays PC Craig Tinker in the soap took himself to the bathroom where he broke down in tears and later spoke to Big Brother in the Diary room. Colson said: "Getting called boring has obviously kind of brought back a lot to me of the doubts that I've had in myself in previous times and hit a little bit. And here stuff is heightened so it feels more.

“I'm sure to everyone watching on the outside world it's nothing and I kind of look pathetic. But when you get called boring it kind of just hits you like a bus. I just didn't think it was going to be this hard."

Coronation Street co-stars Jack P Shepherd and Ben Price jumped to their pal's defence on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning. They could see that Colson was really hurt after being called boring and when Susanna Reid asked: “is he boring” they both said: "No!"

The actors who play David Platt and Nick Tilsley on the ITV soap know Colson very well and the trio host the ‘On the Sofa' podcast. Jack and Ben now think that the Corrie actor will go on to win the series after viewers got to see the more vulnerable side to him.