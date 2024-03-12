Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street star Roy Cropper finds himself under suspicion and wrongly arrested for the possible murder of former employee Lauren Bolton. In Monday night’s episode fans watched as Detective Lisa Swain became increasingly suspicious of the café owner.

Carla Barlow’s nephew, Bobby Crawford recently made the police aware of Lauren’s disappearance but they appeared to do nothing at first. After Sean Tully went to look at the flat where Lauren previously lived and noticed what looked like blood on the curtains Bobby went back to the police.

Det Con Swain and PC Craig Tinker are taking this case a lot more seriously now. What was thought to be a missing person case might now turn into a murder inquiry.

Spoiler Alert: Later this week in Friday’s episode (March 15) viewers will see that Bobby's suspicions lead to the café owner being arrested. Things will only get worse for Roy as this storyline plays out over the spring and summer months.

Speaking to The Mirror, actor David Neilson who plays Roy Cropper in the soap said: "He [Roy] knows that Bobby has a sort of crush on Lauren, I think he understands why Bobby has acted in that way.

“I don't think he puts any blame on anyone. It's just that he keeps making crucial errors which I enjoy because I mean, there's got to be a sort of comic side to something so dark. But when you see somebody doing something they shouldn't, the audience is going to be shouting no at the screen!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Street fans think they have already worked out what has happened to Lauren. Fans think Bobby is actually suspect number one. One person wrote on X: “Bobby definitely knows what’s happened to Lauren and him pushing to ‘find out’ what happened to her is a cover-up.” Another wrote: “Creepy Bobby’s concerned about Lauren act is just a front”

Viewers could be on to something as it does make sense considering Bobby’s father is Rob Donovan. He is currently serving life in prison for the murder of Tina McIntyre.