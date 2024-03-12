Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders fans think the BBC soap has hinted that a major character could be heading back to Walford, ahead of the new storyline. Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) returned to the soap in October to be closer to his ill daughter Jade Green. After coming back to the square Linda Carter has been left feeling like she can’t cope and has pushed her back to drinking heavily. Even more so after she killed Keanu Taylor at Christmas.

Things are about to get worse for Dean this week as he is refused entry to his daughter's fundraiser. Jean Slater has taken over hosting the event that will be held at the Queen under one condition from Linda - Dean does not attend.

On Monday night's episode Dean spoke on the phone with Jade’s mother Shabnam Masood. Jade is planning to move to Pakistan with her mother after her recent lung transplant.

However, she is unaware that her father has been tampering with her medication in order to keep her in Watford. Fans speculate that the constant mention of Jade’s mother means that she is set to return to EastEnders and save her daughter.

Shabnam Masood was originally played by actress Zahra Ahmadi and first appeared in the soap in 2007. Then in 2014 actress Rakhee Thakrar took over the role. Dean and Shabnam had a one night stand resulting in her becoming pregnant with his daughter, Roya, renamed Jade.

According to Digital Spy Rakhee Thakar told TV Times: “It's so sweet that people are talking about it and I'm very touched that viewers want Shabnam back.”