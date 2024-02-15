Too Good To Be True: Kara Tointon’s famous exes and has she split up with her fiancé?
Kara Tointon is starring in the new Channel 5 series Too Good To Be True alongside Downton Abbey actor Allen Leech.
The four part thriller follows single mother Rachel (Kara Tointon) working all hours as a cleaner to provide for her son. She is then offered a job which promises shorter hours and a lot more money working for wealthy businessman Elliot (Allen Leech). But all is not what it seems and things may just be too good to be true.
Kara Tointon is best known for her role as Dawn Swann in EastEnders (2005-2009). After leaving the soap the actress, 40, went on to star as Kate Middleton in the West End production of The Windsor's and she played Maria in ITV's live production of The Sound of Music Live. Kara also starred in Mr Seflige and the ITV Mini series Archie.
Who has Kara Tointon dated?
In early 2000 Kara Tointon dated Busted singer James Bourne. Following their split she went on to date former EastEnders co-star James Alexandrou who played Martin Fowler. The pair dated for a year (2006-2007) but split following his departure from the programme.
The actress also dated on-screen brother Joe Swash for two years (2008-2010). Following her win on Strictly Come Dancing, Kara went on to date her professional dance partner Artem Chigvintsev for four years (2010-2014).
Is Kara Tointon married?
Kara Tointon started dating Norwegian chiropractor, Marius Jensen, in 2016. They got engaged two years later and share daughters Frey and Helly. However it was reported in 2022 that the pair had split. A source told The Sun: “Kara and Marius quietly separated around ten months ago. “There was no wrong-doing on either side, and they both still care about each other.”
