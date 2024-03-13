Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former X Factor duo Jedward have hit out at ex-talent show judge Louis Walsh and he branded them "vile" in a conversation in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Viewers watched Walsh, 71, in last night's episode (March 12) as he spoke to Coronation Street actor Colson Smith about the famous pair. The former X Factor judge told the actor that boys were "vile" and a "novelty" act but that they were "great for the show". Jedward, made up of brothers John and Edward Grimes, grew to fame on the show's sixth series in 2009, becoming easily recognisable to fans with their towering haircuts and energetic performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walsh, who managed the pair after their X Factor stint, said of Jedward: "They were vile. They were vile, but they were great. I got 5 million quid for them, I swear on my mother’s life."

Celebrity Big brother housemate Louis Walsh provoked former X Factor duo Jedward following his comments about the boys on last night's episode, with the pair branding for ex-talent show judge a "cold-hearted b*****d". (Credit: Getty Images)

The boys, who lost their mother Suzanna to cancer in 2019, were quick to snap back at Walsh on social media after the scene was aired on the show. They posted on X (formerly Twitter: "Louis Walsh is a cold hearted b*****d who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died." In a further post, Jedward said: "Louis Walsh tried to make us sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with without our mom we wouldn’t be here today! What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?"

John and Edward said that Walsh had "reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful". Viewers have watched the ongoing Celebrity Big Brother series as Walsh continues to give his views on big names from the celebrity world, including Andrew Lloyd Webber who he called "a bit of a freak", and former Boyzone member Ronan Keating, who he branded a "pr**k".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jedward added: "Girls Aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like."