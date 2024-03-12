Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lauren Simon was the second housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. Sharon Osbourne's time in the house was also up and she left too. Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith was the first 'star' to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house last Friday. At the beginning of the show, Louis Walsh was asked about Jedward and he said they were "vile."

In tonight’s episode it was all about the talent contest. Big Brother gathered all the celebrity housemates in the living room and revealed that “Housemates today you’ll be turning into popstars and competing to win Big Brother’s hit show, ‘You're Gonna Be a Star.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when it came to the all-important role of singing coach, Marisha was chosen whilst Nikita was picked to be Big Brother’s choreographer. Both Marisha and Nikita were chosen to sit alongside the judging duo of Sharon and Louis. A girl band was chosen to perform alongside a boy band. The winners of the contest were the boys.

Before the judging took place, both Sharon and Louis discussed in the diary room the people they have most enjoyed working with over the years. Louis revealed that “Westlife never let me down, they’re still working, they’re always great.” The pair both agreed on Ozzy Osbourne too and then Louis revealed that he thinks Nadine from Girls Aloud “is a great singer.”

When it came to which housemates have the ‘X Factor,’ Louis revealed that he thought Bradly does, and then said “Ekin-Su-probably and Zeze.” However, when it comes to Fern, he says “I don’t think she’s right… for the girl group and she’s older.” He also then said “We're gonna put her in the back.”

In the show tonight, Ekin-Su and Fern discussed OnlyFans. When Ekin-Su made a pose in front of Fern, Fern said “I think that’s for your Only Fans page.” Ekin-Su then revealed that “No, I don't do Only Fans, and I don’t like Only Fans either.” Although Fern made out she was joking, she went on to quiz Ekin-Su about whether she does anything like it. Ekin then revealed that “No, I don’t have one modelling, lingerie picture on my Instagram, or bikini, I’m not how you think I am’'. She adds: “We’ve gotta give sex to our performance, don’t we! And we’re allowed to be sexy, there's nothing wrong with being sexy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the show, Ekin-Su then later discussed dressing sexy with Sharon and revealed that “I’m not like that, I don’t have provocative pictures, but when I dress sexy I feel like sometimes I’m afraid that it comes across in that way.” Sharon then said, “Some people are just naturally a very sexy person…Some people naturally have that within them and you are one of those people.. it’s you”