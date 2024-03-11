Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three Celebrity Big Brother housemates to face the public vote ahead of Tuesday's live eviction have been revealed - much to the shock of fans.

In tonight's episode housemates voted for who will face the second eviction after Gary Goldsmith was sent packing on Friday. Celebrity lodger Sharon Osbourne was able to watch her fellow housemates nominate in the diary room, and she was also granted the power to save someone from eviction - but there was a shock twist as she had to put someone up to replace them.

In tonight's (March 11) episode, Big Brother called Sharon to the Diary Room. Big Brother said: "As you’ve already seen, being my celebrity lodger comes with great responsibility so you will play an important role in what happens today." Big Brother continued: "Big Brother is allowing you to watch all the housemates nominations from the privacy of your bedroom. You are not permitted to tell the other housemates about watching nominations or anything about this conversation." Sharon replied: "Wow. That’s a biggie. And it’s going to be very interesting."

There were some shocking revelations, with Louis Walsh nominating fellow housemates Zeze Millz and Fern Britton. Louis said about Fern: "I think the others deserve to be there. Fern is just there. She’s like wallpaper. She’s really nice but it’s not bringing anything. Who can we do without? It’s Fern."

Sharon called Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's nomination of David Potts as "tough, tough, tough" and remarked during Fern's nomination of Ekin-Su as "oh that's hurtful", and added that David's nomination of Levi Roots left her "stunned".

After the housemates nominated, Big Brother gathered them at the sofas and revealed that the three housemates who have received the most nominations were Lauren Simon (who escaped eviction against Gary on Friday), Louis and Zeze.

Big Brother then continued: "However, housemates that’s not all…." Adding: "Today, Sharon was told that being my Celebrity Lodger came with great responsibility and would play a very important role in what happens today.

"To help her with that responsibility Big Brother has allowed Sharon to watch all nominations. Sharon, will you please stand up? Big Brother is granting you the power to save one Housemate from the public vote." Adding: "Now, you must choose another Housemate to replace them and this Housemate will face eviction."

Sharon decided to save Zeze from eviction, explaining: "she's fiery, she's ballsy, she's quite vulnerable," adding "she reminds me of someone that I love." And then in a shock twist picked Fern to face eviction alongside Lauren and Louis.

She explained her choice: "I just think that us ones a bit older stick out like a sore thumb, I'm not ageist at all and Fern's so much more younger than me, I'm just saying for the house people have gone off in groups and they're all happy and whatever, that's it. Fern is a beautiful gracious lady and I'm just happy that I got to meet her and again I think the public will save her."

Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Who is up for eviction?

The three housemates nominated for eviction are Fern Britton, Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh, with Sharon opting not to save her friend and former X Factor colleague and instead saving Zeze Millz.

Lauren, Louis and Zeze received the most nominations from their fellow housemates. Lauren received eight nominations from Bradley Riches, Colson Smith, David, Fern, Levi, Marisha Wallace, Nikita Kuzmin and Zeze. Louis received four nominations from Bradley, Colson, Marisha and Zeze.

Who has Sharon saved from eviction?

Celebrity Lodger Sharon was given the power to save one of the nominated Housemates from eviction. In a shock twist, Sharon decided to save Zeze from eviction and instead chose Fern to take her place alongside Lauren and Louis. Most fans had expected Sharon to save her X Factor pal Louis, so it has come as quite a shock that she decided to let him face the public vote.

How can I vote for Celebrity Big Brother?

Voting for tomorrow night's eviction opened after tonight's episode aired. Viewers are asked to vote for the housemate they wish to save from eviction exclusively via the Big Brother app or ITV Celebrity Big Brother website.

Tuesday night will see three housemate up for the public vote. Whoever will be shown the door will then join AJ Odudu and Will Best live for an interview for Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and you can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.