Celebrity Big Brother star David Potts has shared the "bad habits" he ditched to shed three stone in weight.

Known for his unique fashion sense, Potts is one of the contestants on the new ITV series, as the show returns from a six-year hiatus. In January, the Ibiza Weekender star revealed he had lost three stone - but has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

In fact, he wants to try and lose another 10 stone as well, having recruited a personal trainer to help him along the way.

Posting on Instagram, he said: "Another stone bites the dust officially three stone down! Just another seven to go! For a few weeks I’ve been 2lbs off and it’s not been shifting, but it’s gone! The journey continues huns big shoutout to @nuffieldhealth_bolton for providing amazing classes and even better instructors.

"For everyone wanting to know how I’ve done it. I’m no dietitian or PT, but I try and go to the gym six days a week and eat 1700 calories! Then one day I do zero exercise and eat whatever the F I want! It seems to be working for me."

Potts began his weight loss journey in 2020, and in an interview with Fubar Radio explained the lengths he has gone to in a bid to drop the pounds.

He said: "I'm literally sat in the car park like nearly throwing up for an hour, [after working out]. Literally after every session.