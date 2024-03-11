Coronation Street | William Roache given three months to settle tax debt
and live on Freeview channel 276
William Roache, known to many audiences as Ken Barlow in the long-running ITV soap opera “Coronation Street,” has been given three months to settle an outstanding tax debt, though there has been no disclosure of the amount the actor owes.
In 2018, The Mirror reported that he faced a significant charge after being investigated for investing in a tax avoidance scheme in the Cayman Islands. The amount he invested in Twofold First Services LLC was not disclosed at the time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A specialist hearing earlier today at the High Court heard from lawyers representing HM Revenue & Customs that despite still owing tax the initial number had been reduced due to payments the actor has already made.
Jacquille Jarrett, for HMRC, said Mr Roache had asked for a 12-week adjournment, which was unopposed, to “allow for the sale of property”, while retired Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Stephen Baister granted the adjournment and said Mr Roache’s case will return in June.
The hearing, which was not attended by Roache, concluded in less than a minute with Bannister simply saying “splendid” upon the news of the three-month adjournment regarding the debt.
Roache is well-known actor for his role as Ken Barlow in the ITV soap opera for over 60 years. He made his debut in the show's first episode in 1960 and, at 91 years of age, he holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-serving TV soap star. In December 2021, he was awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list for his contributions to drama and charity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.