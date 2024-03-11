Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Roache, known to many audiences as Ken Barlow in the long-running ITV soap opera “Coronation Street,” has been given three months to settle an outstanding tax debt, though there has been no disclosure of the amount the actor owes.

In 2018, The Mirror reported that he faced a significant charge after being investigated for investing in a tax avoidance scheme in the Cayman Islands. The amount he invested in Twofold First Services LLC was not disclosed at the time.

A specialist hearing earlier today at the High Court heard from lawyers representing HM Revenue & Customs that despite still owing tax the initial number had been reduced due to payments the actor has already made.

Jacquille Jarrett, for HMRC, said Mr Roache had asked for a 12-week adjournment, which was unopposed, to “allow for the sale of property”, while retired Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Stephen Baister granted the adjournment and said Mr Roache’s case will return in June.

The hearing, which was not attended by Roache, concluded in less than a minute with Bannister simply saying “splendid” upon the news of the three-month adjournment regarding the debt.