Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Thomas was crowned this year's Dancing on Ice in the grand final on Sunday evening. Along with professional skating partner Amani Fancy the pair wowed the judges with their last performance of the series, beating Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire and his partner Vanessa Bauer.

The former Coronation Street actor, 39, was “speechless” when he was awarded the trophy and said “I just can't, it's Amani, I'm happy for her because she's put so much hard work in with me. Listen, Greg, if you're watching this at home... this trophy is for you, mate!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Rutherford missed the grand final after he was rushed to hospital. The Olympian sustained a severe injury during rehearsals which forced him to pull out of the series at the last minute.

Cheering Ryan Thomas from the side lines were his wife-to-be and mother of two of his children Lucy Mecklenburgh. Ryan has a son and daughter with the former Towie star Lucy. He is also father to teenage daughter Scarlett with ex girlfriend Tina O’Brien .

Twin brothers Adam Thomas and Scott Thomas broke down in tears as they watched Ryan lift the trophy. The three siblings are extremely close - Adam is best known for starring in Waterloo Road and Scott appeared in series two of Love Island.

The Thomas brothers also launched the ‘Mancs on the Mic’ Podcast back in 2020 and that same year starred in the TV series 'Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai (TV Mini Series 2020)' with their late-father Dougie Thomas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dougie, who died in November 2020, was a singer with the soul band Soul Train. Ryan danced to his father’s version of Easy by The Commodores in one of his Dancing on Ice performances.