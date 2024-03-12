Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollyoaks recently announced that it was cutting the soap down to three episodes a week instead of five in a major shake up to the Channel 4 soap.

The production company Lime Pictures reportedly shared the news with staff on Thursday February 29 and a consultation period would follow as the company to determine how the reduction in output will affect jobs and the show's production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Lomas, 48, who plays gangster Warren Fox has told Hollyoaks bosses he will be leaving later this year. The actor appears to be the first lead role to quit the series since the cutbacks were announced and the loss of 135 jobs

Speaking to The Sun a source said: “Jamie has been at the centre of some of the soap’s biggest storylines and has been back in Hollyoaks now for nearly eight years which is a long time.” It’s been a long stint which he has loved but with all the changes going on he felt the time was right to move on.

“He told bosses last week [that] they are already working on his exit storyline. The door will be left open and it is hoped he’ll be back again as Warren Fox one day.”

The actor first appeared in the soap back in 2006 but left the soap to try his luck in Hollywood in 2009. He has since made three comebacks to the soap so this may not be the last we see of Warren Fox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Lomas also appeared in EastEnders was previously married to Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh (2012-2014) and his sister Charley Webb plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale.