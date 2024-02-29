Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollyoaks is being cut to just three episodes a week instead of the usual five as part of a new deal with Channel 4. When the soap first launched in 1995 it aired just one episode a week and as it grew in popularity more days were commissioned. It has been on our TV screens five nights a week since 2003.

Sadly now the popularity and viewer ratings of the soap appears to have dwindled over the years. According to Digital Spy Hollyoaks will air three 20-minute episodes per week on E4 and Channel 4 Streaming from September 2024. There'll also be a weekly hour-long omnibus on Channel 4, with this version also available to stream.

The production company Lime Pictures reportedly shared the news with staff on Thursday (February 29) and a consultation period will now follow at the company to determine how the reduction in output will affect jobs and the show's production.

Hollyoaks was at its peak during the noughties but as streaming platforms have changed how we watch TV, could this be the beginning of the end for the much loved soap drama? We hope not.

The Channel 4 soap launched many careers of some now very famous actors including Jeremy Edwards, Will Mellor and Nick Pickard all starred in the very first episode. Jeremy and Will went on to star in many well loved British TV series., however, Nick stayed in Hollyoaks and is the longest serving cast member.

Sarah Jayne Dunn was recently fired for launching an Only Fans account where she shares risqué bikini and lingerie pictures. who After leaving the soap, Nathalie Emmanuelle went on to star in the HBO series Game of Thrones.