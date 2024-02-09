Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mandy Richardson was once a staple character on Hollyoaks but the actress Sarah Jayne Dunn was fired in 2021 for having an OnlyFans account. Now she reveals that she thinks she knows who it was who made a formal complaint.

Sarah Jayne Dunn, 42, joined Hollyoaks in 1996 as Mandy, joining the Channel 4 soap when she was just 14. She had multiple storylines as a wannabe model but left after 10 years. During her time away from the show Sarah Jayne Dunn tried her luck in Hollywood where she landed a role as Maroni’s mistress in the 2008 Christopher Nolan Batman film The Dark Knight (although blink and you will miss it).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress - who has reportedly been married to Johnathan Smith since 2018- returned to Hollyoaks several times before making a permanent comeback in 2017. Fans were delighted when the actress returned alongside former on-screen flame Gary Lucy who played Luke Morgan.

Throughout her soap career Sarah Jayne Dunn had often been photographed wearing sexy lingerie for ‘lads mags’ so it wasn't a surprise when she made the decision to open an Only Fans account.

What she may not have imagined was that it would end up costing her job. The actress was fired from Hollyoaks in 2021 after refusing to delete her account. Bosses argued the raunchy content on OnlyFans didn't align with the soap’s young audience.

Sarah Jayne Dunn now believes she knows which one of her former co-stars put in a formal complaint which led to her sacking. Speaking to The Sun Sarah said: “I think I know who that is now, I have my suspicions for sure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added “You can’t please everybody and you’re not going to get on with everyone. I think a lot of that boils down to their own insecurities and jealousies.”

The mother of one also claims that since she was axed the rest of the Hollyoaks cast have been banned from joining the platform.

However it seems for the actress to have been a blessing in disguise. Sarah Jayne Dunn is now a very successful OnlyFans creator and is reportedly worth £1.2 million thanks to X-rated subscription site. Maybe it’s time we all quit the day job and joined the celebrities on OnlyFans.