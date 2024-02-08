Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let’s be honest we have all had days we think we are going to quit our day jobs and start-up an OnlyFans account. The subscription site which launched in 2016 appears to be an easy way of making a lot of money. Take a few naughty pics and videos upload and hey-presto your rich.

It’s actually not that easy. Many content creators will tell you a lot of time and effort goes into taking pictures, making videos and getting subscribers. The more subscribers you have the more potential you have to earn lots of money.

Now when it comes to celebrities getting subscribers will be a lot easier as they are already well known. Iggy Azalea is one of the most famous people on the X-rated site after joining in January 2023 and has become the highest earning celebrity on OnlyFans making an estimated $48 million in her first year. Rapper Cardi B is close behind with earnings of $45 million and Blac Chyna has reportedly earned around $35 million.

Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Carmen Electra and Denise Richards are also amongst the top OnlyFans earners. But what about the A-Listers that you didn’t know or had forgotten joined OnlyFans. A few of these may surprise you because they definitely shocked me.

The Real Housewives of Miami Larsa Pippan uses the platform to model and showcase swimsuits and jewellery that she designs. She also gives users the chance to go on virtual dates with her. The RHOM star has no subscription fee so it is totally free to subscribe.

The OG Mob wife, actress Drea De Matteo, joined OnlyFans in September 2023. The actress charges $15 to see content and her profile simply reads: 'The Sopornos’ as a cheeky nod to the TV series The Sopranos which she starred in.

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe …. Wait what!! Yep you read that right. The musicians joined OnlyFans back in 2021 and launched their free subscription page. In a statement Fat Joe said: “We wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans.” Can someone please let DJ Khaled and Fat Joe know what Only Fans is actually meant for?

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga joined OnlyFans in 2020 and made quite a lot of money from sharing explicit pictures - which included snaps of his genitals. However when the platform decided to ban creators from sharing explicit images or videos, the rapper left and went on to start his own platform Myystar. He had however earned a reported $20 million.

TV producer and comedian Whitney Cummings charges $10 per month for her subscription although it’s not what you think. Whitney told Variety that she uses OnlyFans so that she can “experiment with jokes”. Just like DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, Whitney is using the platform to get closer to her fans and not share racy pics.

Whitney Cummings explained: “I just decided, if the audience is going here, as a comedian there’s something worth checking out here.... If it’s good enough for Cardi B, it’s good enough for me.”