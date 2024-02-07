Princess is set to be the first aristocrat to appear naked in Playboy magazine
German Princess Xenia is to become the first ever aristocrat to take her clothes off and appear naked in the infamous Playboy magazine. Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, the Princess of Saxony's great-great-grandfather was the last King of Saxony Friedrich August III,
The 37-year old Princess will appear topless in the local edition of the magazine and hopes that this will show that every woman is beautiful the way she is. Speaking to SWYRL the Princess said that she would be surprised if her ancient family - the 1000-year-old House of Wettin - would buy the magazine but at least hopes they "would tolerate it". She also said she thinks her great-great-grandfather "would approve" of her Playboy photoshoot.
According to the Mail Online this is the “latest in a string of unorthodox media appearances for the outspoken singer and columnist who has rattled her royal rivals in the past with her claim to fame.” In 2011, the House of Wettin itself rejected her claim to the title after she announced her biography: Xenia: The Life of a Princess in the 21st Century.
Playboy magazine was first launched in 1953 by creator Hugh Hefner. It has featured some of the biggest celebrities in the world including Marilyn Monroe, Pamela Anderson, Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian. Hugh Hefner passed away in 2017 and the decision was made to move the magazine from print to online only in 2020.
