Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

German Princess Xenia is to become the first ever aristocrat to take her clothes off and appear naked in the infamous Playboy magazine. Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, the Princess of Saxony's great-great-grandfather was the last King of Saxony Friedrich August III,

The 37-year old Princess will appear topless in the local edition of the magazine and hopes that this will show that every woman is beautiful the way she is. Speaking to SWYRL the Princess said that she would be surprised if her ancient family - the 1000-year-old House of Wettin - would buy the magazine but at least hopes they "would tolerate it". She also said she thinks her great-great-grandfather "would approve" of her Playboy photoshoot.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Mail Online this is the “latest in a string of unorthodox media appearances for the outspoken singer and columnist who has rattled her royal rivals in the past with her claim to fame.” In 2011, the House of Wettin itself rejected her claim to the title after she announced her biography: Xenia: The Life of a Princess in the 21st Century.

Playboy magazine was first launched in 1953 by creator Hugh Hefner. It has featured some of the biggest celebrities in the world including Marilyn Monroe, Pamela Anderson, Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian. Hugh Hefner passed away in 2017 and the decision was made to move the magazine from print to online only in 2020.