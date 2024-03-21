Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien has responded to reports she was involved in an ‘unprovoked incident’ outside her home in Stockport. In a shocking video obtained by The Sun a woman believed to be the actress can be seen fighting outside her home in greater Manchester.

It is not yet known what caused the incident but it shows people fighting and one person getting their hair pulled. According to Digital Spy a representative has since issued a statement saying: “Tina was the victim of an unprovoked incident outside her home which she has reported to the police.”

It’s been reported that no arrests have been made over the incident but that inquiries are ongoing. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are investigating reports of an assault in Stockport between 8pm and 9pm on 15 March.”

Tina has yet to personally address allegations of an "unprovoked incident" on her social media. The actress is best known for playing Sarah Platt in the ITV soap. She first arrived on the cobbles in 1999 where her main storyline was having a baby at 16. The actress left the soap in 2008 but returned in 2015.

In real life Tina had a relationship with co-star Ryan Thomas (2003-2009) and welcomed daughter Scarlett in 2008. Scarlett has gone on to follow in her parents footsteps as an actor and is currently starring in BBC One series Waterloo Road. Tina has since gone on to marry fitness trainer Adam Crofts (2011) and they have a son together.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.