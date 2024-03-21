Former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear. (Picture: Getty Images)

Julie Goodyear's devastated husband has shared his anguish as he witnesses the beloved Coronation Street icon "slowly slip away" following her dementia diagnosis.

The actress, renowned for her role as the no-nonsense landlady Bet Lynch at the Rovers Return Inn, revealed her battle with the disease last June. Now, Scott Brand, her husband, has opened up about their struggle as Julie's signature leopard print ensembles and vibrant lipsticks have become relics of the past while the 81-year-old's condition worsens.

He said: "I yearn for the vivacious wife Julie always embodied - the vibrant persona that illuminated every room she entered, and the smile that could brighten the darkest days. Witnessing this gradual decline is excruciating. Julie now grapples with recognising faces, addressing everyone she meets as 'Scott'.

"Julie has forever epitomised glamour, never venturing out without her makeup. Yet, her lipsticks remain untouched, and attire holds no allure, particularly her beloved leopard print."

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2007, first crossed paths when Scott delivered plaster for renovations at Julie's residence near Rochdale, Greater Manchester. Joining the cast of Corrie in 1966, Julie's portrayal captured hearts until her departure in November 2003, earning her an MBE for contributions to drama in 1996.

Now reliant on a wheelchair, Julie's mobility has diminished, leaving Scott, 55, longing for those cherished moments of romantic dinners, vacations, and hand-in-hand strolls. "Our holidays were a cornerstone of our joy," he said.

"Julie relished our escapades together, but those days are behind us. Travel plans are now a distant memory, as I cannot bear to leave her side.

"All arrangements demand meticulous planning, often leaving us too fatigued to proceed. The realization that I might be unable to drive during an emergency has made alcohol off-limits.

"The most challenging aspect was acknowledging and accepting the diagnosis. Initially, I shunned assistance, believing I could manage as we've always valued our privacy. However, that facade quickly crumbled, and I acknowledged my need for support. Julie's care is paramount, but my well-being suffered as a sole caregiver.