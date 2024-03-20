Bruce Willis turned 69 this week. (Picture: Getty Images)

Surrounded by loved ones on his 69th birthday, Bruce Willis received a heartfelt tribute from his ex-wife Demi Moore, as she took to social media to celebrate the Die Hard star's birthday.

Sharing three photographs on Tuesday (19 March), the 61-year-old actress gave her followers an insight into Willis enjoying a relaxed day with his family. One image showed Moore seated on the arm of Bruce's chair, engaged in conversation, while another featured him playing with his granddaughter Louette, daughter of their eldest, Rumer Willis.

Moore also shared a heartwarming throwback photograph of the Hollywood star with their daughters when they were children - Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

Accompanying the images, the G.I Jane star said in the caption: "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you."

Further reminiscing on happier moments, Demi shared a clip on her Instagram stories showing her and Bruce dancing. In the video, Bruce playfully counts down as he leads Moore into a dance, exchanging smiles and laughter, while Rumer, capturing the moment, joins in the merriment.

Moore added: "This is you in all your silliness and glory and I love it."

In February 2023, it was revealed that the Die Hard and Pulp Fiction actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. According to the NHS, this is a rare form of dementia that affects both the front and sides of the brain, sparking changes in a person's personality, behaviour, language and memory.

Reflecting on Bruce's condition, Moore opened up about her approach to it during an appearance on Good Morning America last month, offering insights into the advice she's given their children.

"What I'll share is what I say to my children, which (is) it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't, but what is, because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that," she said.

"I think given the givens, he's doing very well."

Daughter Tallulah, 30, recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with autism. The actress posted a clip of her as a child at a movie premiere, rubbing her father's shaved head while he is being interviewed on the red carpet.