Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell will take the role as People’s Champion as he continues in his fight against dementia.

Scott Mitchell, 61, is the new People’s Champion for the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission. The charity was set up in 2021 by then then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in memory of the iconic actress.

Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for playing Peggy Mitchell in BBC One soap EastEnders died from Alzheimer's in 2020 aged 83. She also starred in several Carry On films. Scott began caring for Barbara in 2014 when she was diagnosed with the condition.

Speaking to The Sun Scott said: “I will never stop being proud of the courage, dignity and generosity Barbara showed in trying to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease for as long as she could, while dealing with her own illness.

“She gave a voice to millions affected by this terrible disease and we were told that her speaking out changed the whole conversation around dementia.

“I know how proud she would have been when, almost two years ago, we launched the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission in her memory ... but until we find a cure, there is still so much more for us to do.”

Since Barbara death in 2020, Scott has raised money for the dementia charity by running the London Marathon three times along with EastEnders actors. Former EastEnders actress Tanya Franks was one of the runners, the couple are now in a relationship. The pair bonded alongside the rest of the EastEnders' cast while training for the marathon in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

