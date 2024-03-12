Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders has shared the first look at the upcoming storyline that will see Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown take on the London Marathon in memory of the late Lola Pearce-Brown, as they are still reeling from her death months on.

The pair will participate in the popular running event to raise funds for a cause dear to Lola, who died of a brain cancer in 2023. The scenes will show them dealing with not only the physical demands of training for and completing a marathon, but also being reminded of their loss and coming to terms with it.

Alongside the storyline on the show, actors Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick will be competing in the London Marathon in real life as private individuals, raising money for charities close to their hearts - Children in Need and Prostate Cancer UK, respectively. They both will both run parts of the event in character to film scenes live from the route on the day which will feature on the show.

Barton said: "It’s an absolute privilege to be taking part in this storyline and to be running the London Marathon for a second time. I’m thrilled to be running on behalf of BBC Children In Need, an amazing organisation that does so much for kids across the UK. Their projects and initiatives enrich the lives of so many children, and I’m proud to be fundraising to support that incredible work.

"EastEnders is so synonymous with London, and it will be a first time for me as an actor that I’ll be able to break that fourth wall as Jamie and I act out our scenes amongst the other runners as we race across the capital in this landmark event. I can’t wait!"

Borthwick added: "I’m so honoured to be taking part in the London Marathon. EastEnders is a London show, and as far as I’m aware, we’ve never shown it before on screen so I’m really excited to be a part of it, although I swore I would never run it again after the last time!

"I’ll be running for Prostate Cancer UK because both my dad and my uncle have had the disease. Thankfully, they’re both cancer-free now and we’re all so grateful of the amazing work Prostate Cancer UK do to support people during their illness."

Speaking on the storyline, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: "The London marathon is a landmark occasion in the capital, and therefore we’re thrilled to celebrate our city and offer our viewers a never-before-seen glimpse of the momentous day through the characters of Jay and Honey as they take part in the event. Lola’s death had a profound effect on the residents of Walford and this storyline will follow her loved ones as they continue to come to terms with her death and honour her legacy."