Celebrity Juice star Rufus Hound announces he is engaged to EastEnders actress
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celebrity Juice star Rufus Hound has revealed he is engaged to EastEnders actress Sally Hodgkiss after proposing to her live on stage.
Rufus Hound, shared the news on X and wrote: “In the past two years @sallyhodgkiss has redefined how completely loved or seen I ever believed someone could make me feel. We talk and nourish each other in a way that's almost unbelievable to me. Last night, I asked her to marry me.
“She said yes. My kids are f****** delighted, my ex congratulated me on the news, my parents are besides themselves and my best friend Steve contacted a special Wedding Robot for validation.”
The couple are currently starring in The Improvathon at the Wilton Music Hall, which is where the comedian got down on one knee and popped the question. The comedian described the moment and wrote: “Sally walked down for her final bow. As she spoke - a poetic, magnificent final flourish - the universe seemed to scream at me that the time - bizarre as it might be- had come.
“As the crowd applauded her, I took to the stage beside her. Wordlessly, I mimed that I was unlikely to be able to speak, as I was totally overwhelmed.
“Then I dropped to one knee and she looked confused - this would be an odd twist for the characters we'd been playing (siblings as they were). It was only when I spoke her name she realised what was happening. Some people took pictures.”
The couple first sparked romance rumours in June when Rufus talked about his new love on social media after splitting from wife Beth Johnson. Rufus and Beth married in 2007 and share two children together, son Alby and daughter Hilda but split in 2020.
His new fiancée Sally Hodgkiss starred in EastEnders in 2019 as Steph who worked as a waitress in the Walford restaurant. She also starred in Superman: Requiem and Casualty.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.