EastEnders spoilers alert! It is all about Patsy Palmer’s character Bianca Jackson return and Whitney Dean’s exit.The BBC soap have confirmed a major format change for the soap as there will be special episodes ahead of Shona McGarty who plays Whitney’s exit and Patsy Palmer’s return as Bianca Jackson.

For those of you who are fans of Shona McGarty’s character Whitney Dean, she will be seen for the very last time as Patsy Palmer’s Bianca Jackson returns. EastEnders fans will remember that both Whitney, played by Shona McGarty and Zack, played by James Farrar left Albert Square in January 2024 following Whitney’s unexpected pregnancy. They went to visit Bianca, played by Patsy Palmer, but their stay with Bianca has been rather eventful.

Whilst staying with Bianca, the character of Whitney becomes concerned about the wellbeing of a child, Britney, who lives on Bianca’s estate. After discovering that Britney has not been at school since 2020, Whitney becomes embroiled in the drama.

What are the special EastEnders episodes about?

The special EastEnders episodes will focus on Whitney’s attempts to intervene in Britney’s situation. Britney then ends up fleeing after a showdown with her mother. The character of Britney is played by Lola Campbell, who made her debut in the BAFTA-nominated film Scrapper.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer on BBC’s EastEnders said that “We’re thrilled to welcome the immensely talented Lola Campbell to the cast of Eastenders as she takes on the role of Britney.

“The special episodes, which coincide with Patsy Palmer’s return, will showcase five weeks’ worth of storyline as we follow Whitney and Zack during their time in Milton Keynes, but it’s not long before the pair are thrust into heart of the drama after Whitney grows concerned for Britney’s wellbeing.”

When did Patsy Palmer first join the cast of EastEnders?

Patsy Palmer first joined the cast of EastEnders as Bianca Jackson back in 1993. Patsy revealed that “I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. Eastenders holds such a special place in my heart so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”

When are the special EastEnders episodes airing?